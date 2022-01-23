Highway 55 closed between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley until further notice

UPDATE: Highway 55 will remain closed north of Smiths Ferry through at least Monday, Jan. 24. Experts will be on-site Monday morning to assess the safety and stability of the hillside. Another update will be provided by ITD Monday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: State Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road has been closed due to a rockslide overnight.

According to a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department, the road is closed until Geotechnical experts can assess the stability of the hillside and determine the next steps for reopening the Highway.

This slide occurred in a different area than the rockslide that closed the road last fall.

Until the stretch is reopened, travelers can take Highway 95 as an alternate route.

ITD is currently investigating the closure and will update on any further information.

Travelers can stay up to date on the slide by checking the Idaho Transportation Department's website or by visiting the Idaho 511 website.