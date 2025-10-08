Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Highway 21 to open this afternoon after mudslide closure

Idaho Transportation Department
Before and after photos show the culvert improvements made to State Highway 21.
GRANDJEAN, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced on Wednesday that State Highway 21 (SH-21) will open this afternoon.

Road crews are currently wrapping up paving work on the highway.

The closure was enacted on October 2 at 6 p.m. after a series of precipitation events caused mudslides to cover the highway and plug a culvert, causing water to erode the shoulder of the roadway.

Crews have since placed two 6-foot diameter culverts beneath SH-21 to return Canyon Creek to its natural egress.

