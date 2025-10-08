Highway 21 to open this afternoon after mudslide closure

GRANDJEAN, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced on Wednesday that State Highway 21 (SH-21) will open this afternoon.

Road crews are currently wrapping up paving work on the highway.

The closure was enacted on October 2 at 6 p.m. after a series of precipitation events caused mudslides to cover the highway and plug a culvert, causing water to erode the shoulder of the roadway.

Crews have since placed two 6-foot diameter culverts beneath SH-21 to return Canyon Creek to its natural egress.

Take a look at the Idaho Transportation Department's work on State Highway 21