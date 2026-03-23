BOISE, Idaho — In Boise’s North End, one coffee shop is combining creative drinks with a focus on community and connection.

Hidden Grounds Coffee, located on Hill Road, is a mother-daughter-run business owned by Diane McShea and Lesley Ann Ward. The pair set out to create more than just a place to grab coffee – building a space centered on comfort and connection.

WATCH | North End coffee shop serves up creative drinks in a community space—

Hidden Grounds Coffee brings creative, organic drinks to Boise’s North End

“We've always really wanted to create like a fun space,” Ward said.

That vision translates into an environment designed to feel welcoming and relaxed.

“Really cozy, really comfortable,” Ward said.

Ward also leads the shop’s drink menu, which features a range of colorful and inventive options made with organic ingredients. Popular offerings include a salted honey vanilla latte, black lava salted caramel, and a whipped strawberry matcha.

“We play a lot… we do a lot of recipe testing,” Ward said.

That experimentation is part of what defines the shop’s approach.

“Anything we can top with flowers or chocolate is really fun to do,” she said.

In addition to drinks, Hidden Grounds offers pastries sourced from local vendors, reinforcing its “Made in Idaho” focus.

The business itself came together quickly. McShea said the idea began as a spontaneous decision after learning the space was available.

“We had no idea we were going to have a coffee shop, and we said, 'Let’s try it,'” McShea said.

Since opening about a year ago, the shop has grown into a neighborhood gathering place. For McShea, the experience has also been personally meaningful.

“It keeps you young,” she said.

Hidden Grounds Coffee continues to develop new seasonal offerings, with a summer menu expected to launch soon.