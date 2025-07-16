Here's how much federal money is frozen for local school districts in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Trump Administration has frozen more than $6 billion in federal education grants, and school districts across the country are doing their best to cope despite the shortfall in funds.

Local school districts in the Treasure Valley are no exception.

Kids head back to Idaho classrooms in about 6 weeks.

From Boise to Emmett, districts are attempting to plan for the upcoming school year despite large tranches of federal funding remaining in limbo. In total, an estimated $33.3 million of the state's total education budget is currently frozen.

The Kuna School District says that if the funds remain frozen, their schools will be forced to operate under a funding deficit of $513,215 for the upcoming school year.

"We are exploring all options to fill the gap created by this potential loss of funds. With Idaho being the lowest funded State in per-pupil funding, any reduction in funding could mean less opportunities for kids," said Kuna School District Asst. Superintendent Jason Reddy.

The Boise School District (BSD) said in a recent release that it stands to lose out on $1.5 million, which would typically come to the district via Title IIA, Title IIIA, and Title IVA grants. Despite the freeze, BSD Superintendent Lisa Roberts says that the district remains committed to supporting its students regardless of funds.

"These federal programs are essential to providing professional learning for our staff, supporting multilingual learners, and offering safe and enriching learning opportunities for students." - Boise School District

In Emmett, the school district says that $406,000 is currently frozen in their budget. According to a post from the Emmett School District, most of those funds go towards paying staff, including specialists and paraprofessionals.

West Ada School District remains uncertain as to what level of impact they should expect from the funding freeze. "We’re monitoring developments closely and will always stay focused on providing the best possible learning opportunities for our students," a spokesperson for West Ada told Idaho News 6.

"We're hoping that the review is quick. We want it to be thorough, but we also want it to be quick because our districts need to make decisions," said Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction, Debbie Critchfield.

"We're asking our school leaders to know what they can do with what they have now, press pause on other things, reassure parents that we're still going to be supporting kids, and things that we do this year may not be the things that we do next year," Critchfield said.

Critchfield explained that the reduction of the Department of Education is something she supports, though the freeze of federal funds for Idaho so close to kids returning to classrooms is frustrating.

“The bureaucratic nature of the federal government is something that we haven’t loved, and really detracts from what our schools are doing day in and day out. It takes away the focus off of students and achievement, and puts it onto reporting and paperwork and so for that reason we are very happy to see the reduction in the bureaucracy," added Critchfield.

