Help stop domestic violence: Women and Children's Alliance makes a difference but needs your help

BOISE, Idaho — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Women and Children's Alliance needs your help.

The Women and Children's Alliance is a non-profit that helps any victim of domestic violence find shelter, medical care, advice, and counseling. As the population in the Treasure Valley continues to grow, as do cases of domestic violence — cases have particularly been skyrocketing in the past five years.

"We have grown a lot and we've also seen increased demand for services," said Bea Black, CEO of the WCA. "I think that it's because of the growth, and also because our team has been doing a really good job of reaching out and trying to let people know that we're here."

Due to increases in demand, the WCA is also seeking volunteers and donations from the community. You can learn more about getting involved here.

"I can't imagine anything worse than being in a bad situation and not knowing there are resources in our community specifically to help," Black said. "One of our top resources, which can be accessed 24/7, is our hotline."

The WCA can be reached at 208-343-7025, where a team member is ready to take your call and connect you with resources such as counseling, safe shelters and court advocacy programs.