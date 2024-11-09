NAMPA — Rally 4 Tally is a fundraiser for ALS research started by the owner of Idaho Pizza Company. Craig Quintero was good friends with Tal who passed away from ALS. In his memory, Quintero holds the Rally 4 Tally every year. This year's goal is 45 thousand dollars. They're about half way there. 20 percent of all pizza sales this Saturday (Nov.9) go to ALS research.
Help find a cure for ALS through the Rally 4 Tally at all Idaho Pizza Company locations.
Tal was an employee and friend of Idaho Pizza Company who passed away from ALS. His friends carry on his legacy with an annual fundraiser Saturday (Nov. 9).
