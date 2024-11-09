Help find a cure for ALS through the Rally 4 Tally at all Idaho Pizza Company locations.

NAMPA — Rally 4 Tally is a fundraiser for ALS research started by the owner of Idaho Pizza Company. Craig Quintero was good friends with Tal who passed away from ALS. In his memory, Quintero holds the Rally 4 Tally every year. This year's goal is 45 thousand dollars. They're about half way there. 20 percent of all pizza sales this Saturday (Nov.9) go to ALS research.