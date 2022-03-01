Watch
Heat wave a glimpse of climate change's impact in N. America

Ted S. Warren/AP
The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 13:44:50-05

A deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last summer offers a glimpse of the types of extreme weather that a United Nations report says will become more common in North America with worsening climate change.

The report warns of intensifying storms, wildfires and other weather extremes across the U.S., Canada and Mexico without urgent, coordinated action to slow global warming. And it says low-income and minority populations will be hardest hit.

During last summer's heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, none of those who died in Portland had central air conditioning and 10% lived in mobile homes.

