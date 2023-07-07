Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports first 2023 Heat-Related death

The Department of Health and Welfare has reported an Idaho resident between the ages of 40 and 60 has died of heatstroke while hiking in southern Idaho.

Temperatures were looming in the 90s and not much shade was available.

Anyone is susceptible to heatstroke. At greater risk are young children, older adults, anyone with an underlying health condition, being overweight, or taking certain medications that may inhibit the body's ability to stay cool.

Heatstroke is considered a medical emergency, with possible symptoms of high body temperature, hot red skin, confusion or seizures, nausea, dizziness, and even fainting. If you or someone around you is experiencing any of these symptoms, be sure to move to a cooler place, get in front of a fan, or use a cool, wet cloth or ice on the head, neck or armpits - anything that may assist in lowering the body's temperature. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1.

Do NOT give a person suffering from these symptoms something to drink, as they may be unable to swallow correctly.

Heat exhaustion can occur before heatstroke. Symptoms may include feeling tired, weak, irritable, thirsty, having a headache, nausea, muscle cramps, or clammy skin. If you are experiencing these symptoms, move to a cool place, loosen clothing, and use a cool cloth to help lower the body temperature. If symptoms include vomiting or last more than an hour, seek medical attention.

When temps are this high, do your best to stay hydrated, limit physical activities, wear a hat, and be aware of how your body is reacting to the heat.