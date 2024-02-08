Hearing for Boise State University Cornerback Jaylen Clark continued until later this month

BOISE, Idaho — A preliminary hearing for Boise State University Cornerback Jaylen Clark has been continued until later this month.

During a court appearance Thursday morning in Ada County, a judge pushed the hearing back to February 22.

Court records show Clark was booked into the Ada County Jail last month on charges stemming from an alleged crime on July 28, 2023. He's charged with felony attempted strangulation, and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor charges of battery and false imprisonment.

When asked about the arrest, Boise State Athletics commented, "Boise State is aware of the situation and Jaylen Clark has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities as we follow department, University, and Title IX policies."

Clark just finished his fourth season with the team, he joined in 2020.

