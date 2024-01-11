Boise State University Cornerback Jaylen Clark arrested in Ada County

BOISE, IDAHO — Boise State University Cornerback Jaylen Clark is behind bars after being charged with several violent crimes.

An arrest report on the Ada County Sheriff's Office website shows Clark was booked into the Ada County Jail at 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday. He's charged with felony attempted strangulation, and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor charges of battery and false imprisonment.

When asked about the arrest Boise State Athletics commented, "Boise State is aware of the situation and Jaylen Clark has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities as we follow department, University and Title IX policies."

Clark just finished his fourth season with the team, he joined in 2020.