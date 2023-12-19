Hearing date set for former mayor who allegedly shot his son

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — A former New Plymouth Mayor, who police say shot his son in the arm, will have a preliminary hearing in January.

At a hearing on Monday, a judge decided that in the meantime, Rick York will be able to remove his ankle monitor. York will also undergo weekly alcohol testing while being required to stay sober.

York was up for reelection in the Nov. 7 election but lost the election to Lisa Binggeli.

York is charged with aggravated Battery. His preliminary hearing will be held on January 30 at 9:00 a.m.