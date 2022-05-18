Wellness Wednesday: May is National Senior Citizens Month: Geriatric Dentistry

May marks National Senior Citizens month. Dr. Stephenie Dickie, DDS, MS, PLLC, with the Idaho State Dental Association breaks down the importance of oral health as we age.

As we get older, our teeth get older, & are more vulnerable to decay or damage.

Doing the simple things in life as you age gets harder to maintain.

Most Geriatric patients have dry mouth, to other issues dealing with periodontists.

She noted that if you do not have a good oral health maintenance regime now, you are going to suffer later.

To help you kick start a healthy regime, it is important to let your dentist know any health issues & prescribed medications you have.

She recommends making a list that way dentists know what they are up against.

Here’s a list of what Dr. Dickie suggests we all do to maintain good oral health:

Brush our teeth twice a day/floss

Visit a hygienist every 3 months

Geriatric patients should use an electric toothbrush: for those experiencing dexterity issues

Dry mouth sufferers: drink plenty of water, use fluoride toothpaste, brush after all meals/snacks, & stimulate saliva flow with xylitol containing gums & candies

For more information click here.

