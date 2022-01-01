Dana Aplin — Executive Producer

Dana joined the Good Morning Idaho team in March 2022 after moving all the way

from Florida.

She currently works behind the scenes on the shows to make sure you know what to expect in your day ahead.

Formerly, Dana worked at ABC7/NBC2 in Fort Myers, Florida as a news producer. She learned gradually that she thrived on morning news, feature storytelling, and executing positive and engaging news to uplift viewers spirits.

She graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast journalism, minor in Spanish, and a TEFL certificate.

Dana loves to dance like nobody is watching, listen to music, especially country,

hip-hop, and R&B as well as watching a plethora of romance movies and TV shows. She

appreciates making memorable memories with her family and friends.

If you catch her ‘mix and a-mingling in a jingling’ of fun around town don’t be afraid

to say, “hey” to this southern gal!