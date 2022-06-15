Wellness Wednesday: Boise Fencing Club

Fencing is not a sport most think of joining, but you might want to reconsider it.

Andy Gearhart, owner & head coach of Boise Fencing Club in Boise, Idaho, talks about the health benefits of fencing for ‘Wellness Wednesday.’

There are 3 types of fencing:

Foil

Épée

Sabre

Each fencing type requires different weaponry depending on the competition. The winning points are made through the weapon's contact with an opponent.

You might ask yourself, is this sport safe?

Gearhart says it’s one of the safest sports you can be part of...

According to fencing.net, a study of injuries occurring in Olympic competition ranks the sport as having one of the least number of injuries, making it one of the safest Olympic sports.

Another bonus, any age can participate in fencing. Gearhart has classes with students starting at age 6 up to age 80+. So anyone can do it!

If you really get into fencing Gearhart also says Boise Fencing Club competes locally & regionally.

Some of the health benefits for you to know if you’re considering fencing are:

Helps with balance

Agility

Stress reduction

For more information on Boise Fencing Club click here.