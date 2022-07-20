Wellness Wednesday: Beat the Summertime Heat

Ready to beat the heat? We are, too! Here’s what Dr. Daniel Meltzer, Regence, Executive Medical Director recommends for staying “heat-safe.”

Lately, across southern & southwest Idaho, we’re hitting days with 100-degree-plus heat a year which makes it more important to take extra precautions to protect ourselves from overheating.

Dr. Meltzer says when the heat affects us, we can get:

Hyperthermia

Heat exhaustion

Heat strokes

He says if we think a loved one is experiencing a heat stroke, we should move them to a cool place/call 911.

Now, Dr. Meltzer does say there are those who are at heightened risk of harm from overheating which include:

Those who work in the heat

Infants & young children

Overweight individuals

Older adults

Here’s what he recommends we all do to lessen our chances of developing heat-related illnesses:

Stay hydrated

Avoid caffeine & alcohol

Take frequent breaks

Wear loose fitting, lightly colored and lightweight clothes

Wear a hat if in the sun

Check on friends & neighbors

Minimize use of heat-generating appliances like stoves or ovens

If you must exercise outdoors, only exercise in the early morning hours, before 8 a.m.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down

Dr. Meltzer suggests these other resources listed below to learn more about heat-related illnesses: