Wellness Wednesday: Beat the Summertime Heat

Posted at 7:02 AM, Jul 20, 2022
Ready to beat the heat? We are, too! Here’s what Dr. Daniel Meltzer, Regence, Executive Medical Director recommends for staying “heat-safe.”

Lately, across southern & southwest Idaho, we’re hitting days with 100-degree-plus heat a year which makes it more important to take extra precautions to protect ourselves from overheating.

Dr. Meltzer says when the heat affects us, we can get:

  • Hyperthermia 
  • Heat exhaustion 
  • Heat strokes 

He says if we think a loved one is experiencing a heat stroke, we should move them to a cool place/call 911.
Now, Dr. Meltzer does say there are those who are at heightened risk of harm from overheating which include:

  • Those who work in the heat 
  • Infants & young children 
  • Overweight individuals 
  • Older adults 

Here’s what he recommends we all do to lessen our chances of developing heat-related illnesses:

  • Stay hydrated 
  • Avoid caffeine & alcohol 
  • Take frequent breaks  
  • Wear loose fitting, lightly colored and lightweight clothes 
  • Wear a hat if in the sun 
  • Check on friends & neighbors 
  • Minimize use of heat-generating appliances like stoves or ovens 
  • If you must exercise outdoors, only exercise in the early morning hours, before 8 a.m. 
  • Take cool showers or baths to cool down 

Dr. Meltzer suggests these other resources listed below to learn more about heat-related illnesses:

