June: National Migraine & Headache Awareness Month

Experts note that 50%-75% of adults experience headaches. While many are brief & mild, others are debilitating & disrupt our daily lives.

Neither you nor I can withstand headaches & migraines which is why Regence Executive Medical Director, Dr. Daniel Meltzer, talks about the common condition for National Migraine & Headache Awareness Month.

Dr. Meltzer says there are several types of headaches people experience which are.... primary headaches, where the symptom of the headache is the main concern which include migraines & tension headaches. The other cause of headaches is due to illness & trauma.

He also says migraines are twice as common in women as they are in men. They are primary disorders that tend to be recurrent & the pain can be very intense. They often come in stages as well.

There are contributing factors to getting headaches which Dr. Meltzer says are:

Illness

Stress

Our environments

Genetics

Headaches treatments Dr. Meltzer recommends are:

If you have a history of headaches try to avoid the triggers that may cause them

Preventive medications: for people who have recurring headaches that can be prescribed/taken daily

Rescue medications: which are used to stop the headache once it starts

Dr. Meltzer says you should see a doctor when you’re getting more than 3 headaches a month or if it’s impacting your quality of life.

Click here for more information from WedMD & Johns Hopkins Medicine.