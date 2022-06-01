June: Men's Health Month & National Dairy Month

It’s a new month & Molly Tevis, RDN, LD, registered dietitian from Albertsons, talks Men’s Health Month & National Dairy Month for June.

Men’s Health Month is to raise awareness about health care for men & to encourage families to practice healthy living decisions.

Tevis recommends these 5 tips:

1. Eat health & get active

2. Drink alcohol in moderation

3. Quit smoking

4. Know your family’s health history

5. Participate in preventative care

Tevis also recommends these nutrients men need which include:

Lean protein to support aging lean body mass

Men need 1k milligrams of calcium/day

Men older than 70 need 1,200 milligrams/day

Teens need 1,300 milligrams/day

Men need 600 IU of vitamin D each day

After 70, men need 800 IU of vitamin D

Now, June is also National Dairy month.

Dairy foods include:

Milk

Cheese

Yogurt

Dairy is a nutrient that helps people achieve greater health & wellness. They’re a natural source of immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin D, & protein that our bodies need.

Click below to try Tevis’ suggested dairy recipes:

One minute ranch

Avocado & papaya quinoa salad with spicy lime yogurt dressing