June: Men's Health Month & National Dairy Month

It’s a new month & Molly Tevis, RDN, LD, registered dietitian from Albertsons, talks Men’s Health Month & National Dairy Month for June.
Men’s Health Month is to raise awareness about health care for men & to encourage families to practice healthy living decisions.
Tevis recommends these 5 tips:
1. Eat health & get active
2. Drink alcohol in moderation
3. Quit smoking
4. Know your family’s health history
5. Participate in preventative care
Tevis also recommends these nutrients men need which include:
- Lean protein to support aging lean body mass
- Men need 1k milligrams of calcium/day
- Men older than 70 need 1,200 milligrams/day
- Teens need 1,300 milligrams/day
- Men need 600 IU of vitamin D each day
- After 70, men need 800 IU of vitamin D
Now, June is also National Dairy month.
Dairy foods include:
- Milk
- Cheese
- Yogurt
Dairy is a nutrient that helps people achieve greater health & wellness. They’re a natural source of immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin D, & protein that our bodies need.
Click below to try Tevis’ suggested dairy recipes:
One minute ranch
Avocado & papaya quinoa salad with spicy lime yogurt dressing