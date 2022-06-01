Watch
June: Men's Health Month & National Dairy Month

Posted at 7:28 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 09:28:25-04

It’s a new month & Molly Tevis, RDN, LD, registered dietitian from Albertsons, talks Men’s Health Month & National Dairy Month for June.

Men’s Health Month is to raise awareness about health care for men & to encourage families to practice healthy living decisions.

Tevis recommends these 5 tips:

1. Eat health & get active

2. Drink alcohol in moderation

3. Quit smoking

4. Know your family’s health history

5. Participate in preventative care

Tevis also recommends these nutrients men need which include:

  • Lean protein to support aging lean body mass 
  • Men need 1k milligrams of calcium/day 
  • Men older than 70 need 1,200 milligrams/day 
  • Teens need 1,300 milligrams/day 
  • Men need 600 IU of vitamin D each day 
  • After 70, men need 800 IU of vitamin D 

Now, June is also National Dairy month.

Dairy foods include:

  • Milk 
  • Cheese 
  • Yogurt 

Dairy is a nutrient that helps people achieve greater health & wellness. They’re a natural source of immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin D, & protein that our bodies need.

Click below to try Tevis’ suggested dairy recipes:

One minute ranch
Avocado & papaya quinoa salad with spicy lime yogurt dressing

