June: Men's Health Month

June is Men’s Health Month & Dr. Joe Williams, Board Certified Urologist from Idaho Urologic Institute explains the importance of men’s urologic health ahead of Father’s Day 2022.

Dr. Williams says prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death in men. He says doctors are seeing an increase in prostate cancer over the past few years. This could be that men are not getting tested for the disease or that men are not keeping track of their medical appointments due to covid.

Once the disease spreads it’s harder to treat.

Other cancers men must be aware of are testicular, bladder, & kidney cancer.

Dr. Williams says these are the symptoms you should look out for, which include:

Fatigue

Loss of weight without trying to lose weight

Loss of appetite

Lower back pain

Blood in the urine

As men age, urinary incontinence becomes a common problem. Medical conditions that cause urinary incontinence include:

Enlarged prostate

Diabetes

MS

Parkinson’s Disease

There are UI treatments including medications as well as in some cases surgical procedures.

Dr. Williams recommends having yearly exams with your physician, especially as you get older. He says the sooner the problem is diagnosed, usually the better the outcome.

For more information contact your primary care physician or call Idaho Urologic Institute at 208-639-4900.