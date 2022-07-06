July: National Grilling Month

Posted at 6:56 AM, Jul 06, 2022

July is here & Molly Tevis, Registered Dietician, RDN, LD, from Albertsons has some sizzlin’ tips for National Grilling Month. Try grilling some unexpected foods like avocados, apricots, watermelon, peaches, jackfruit, carrots & lettuce. Throw fruits & veggies on the grill for a quick and nutrient-rich side or dessert. Look for lean ground meat (93%/7%) or switch it up with new fun flavors from salmon patties or mushroom burgers. Try to get 100% whole grain buns with greater than 2 grams fiber. Pair protein with veggies on the grill for a simple summer meal. Don't let the charred buildup on your grill transfer to your meal.

Cook for longer at a lower temperature.

Have a spray bottle filled with water handy to control fatty flare-ups. Prep grill if needed with oil. Avocado oil & coconut oil have higher smoke points & can be heated to higher temperatures. Here are Tevis’ recipe recommendations: Click here for grilled caesar salad

Click here for pork kebobs

Grilled apricots & peaches

