July: National Grilling Month

July is here & Molly Tevis, Registered Dietician, RDN, LD, from Albertsons has some sizzlin’ tips for National Grilling Month.
- Try grilling some unexpected foods like avocados, apricots, watermelon, peaches, jackfruit, carrots & lettuce. Throw fruits & veggies on the grill for a quick and nutrient-rich side or dessert.
- Look for lean ground meat (93%/7%) or switch it up with new fun flavors from salmon patties or mushroom burgers. Try to get 100% whole grain buns with greater than 2 grams fiber. Pair protein with veggies on the grill for a simple summer meal.
- Don't let the charred buildup on your grill transfer to your meal.
- Cook for longer at a lower temperature.
- Have a spray bottle filled with water handy to control fatty flare-ups.
- Prep grill if needed with oil. Avocado oil & coconut oil have higher smoke points & can be heated to higher temperatures.
Here are Tevis’ recipe recommendations:
- Click here for grilled caesar salad
- Click here for pork kebobs
- Grilled apricots & peaches