Fall Immunizations for back to school, what you should know

Good Morning Idaho's Matt Sizemore talks to Dr. Daniel Meltzer about the importance of getting vaccinations before heading back to school.
Posted at 9:23 AM, Aug 09, 2023
As parents continue to prepare for getting their kids back to school, fall vaccinations are part of the prep.

Idaho News 6 Matt Sizemore talks with Dr. Daniel Meltzer, Executive Medical Director of Regence Blue Shield of Idaho about the importance of keeping up to date with immunizations.

Not only do immunizations protect us from potentially serious illness, but they also help to reduce the spread of disease.

The American Academy of Family Physicians and the Center for Disease Control have released updated guidelines regarding childrens' vaccinations.

News vaccines are available for

  • Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)
  • Meningococcal
  • Covid, XXB strain, (available in September)

To find out the age-appropriate vaccines for your child, information is available from your family physician as well as from most health plans.

Common vaccines are often available at local pharmacies.

