Wellness Wednesday: The importance of Back-to-School Eye Exams

80% of learning is through visual system
Be sure to add an eye exam to your Back-to-School checklist, as problems with vision can impact your student's ability to learn. Matt Sizemore has more on the importance of Vision and learning.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Aug 02, 2023
Getting ready to go back to school keeps families pretty busy. One thing to add to the checklist: Eye Exams.

80% of all learning is through the visual system, making eye health and awareness of vision disorders essential in a student's academic performance.

Undetected problems with vision can impact a student's athletic engagement, social interaction, and even their self-esteem.

Unlike adults, younger children may not be able to communicate vision issues, and they may not even realize that they have a problem.

Recent studies have shown that children spend an average of six to nine hours on screens daily, potentially causing eye fatigue and vision impairment.

Regular eye exams can help to detect and correct visual disorders, helping to set your student up for success.

