Head-on collision on I-84 near Hammett kills one, sends another to the hospital

HAMMET, Idaho — Details have emerged regarding the car crash that closed the westbound lanes of I-84 near Hammet on Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, at 2:12 p.m., a 55-year-old man from Texas was driving a white Ram Dually pickup truck eastbound on I-84 when he left his lane and drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The Silverado pickup truck was being driven by a 29-year-old man from Garden City.

Both cars became engulfed in flames as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado died on the scene from injuries sustained in the collision, while the driver of the Ram was transported to a nearby hospital by air ambulance.

The westbound lanes of I-84 were closed for approximately 3 hours.

The Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.