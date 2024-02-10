Hangar collapse victim's attorney speaks with Idaho News 6

BOISE, Idaho — The attorney representing the families of two of the three victims who were killed in the hanger collapse at the Boise Airport held a video press conference from Texas.



Enrique Serna is not saying anyone’s at fault and is not blaming anyone because there’s still so much to learn about what happened.

Serna said they are still waiting for the Ada Coroner to release the death certificates in order to get the bodies back to their families in Guatemala.

Enrique Serna said it's a challenge right now. “This is like building a puzzle that you get out of the box, I know where all the pieces are, but I haven’t seen the final picture yet.”

I asked if authorities had given him full access to the property. "The first person I got a hold of was the Director of OSHA to be able to access the site and I'm working with OSHA to do that,” Serna said.

Enrique Serna took a moment to share pictures of the victims Mario Sontay and Mariano Coc Och. Serna said, “This is Mario Sontay in Boise Idaho taking a selfie with his harness before going to work. This is Mariano, he also died proud selfie picture was taken in his front lawn we mourn his death today.”

I asked Serna if his law firm had similar cases and what were the outcomes.

“Yes, in our 30 years we have been involved in similar incidents and a lot of other cases our outcomes have always been successful,” Serna said.

Serna says he took the case because he doesn’t want anybody else in Idaho to go through what these innocent people went through, that is why he is seeking justice for the family. “You know Don, it’s typically not in my hands to give an award, I can suggest to the jury what an award can be based on the research on the law and we clearly seek the maximum we can get as compensation for the life,” said Serna.

Serna told me he’s planning a trip to Boise to start his team’s investigation.