Guns and Safety in Garden Valley School District

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — House Bill 415, which would allow school districts across the state to have concealed weapons permits on a school campus, is making it's way through the Senate. But, one school district already has concealed weapons on campus.



The Garden Valley School District has signs that read in black and white, "Please be aware that trained staff members at Garden Valley schools are legally armed and can use whatever force necessary to protect students and staff."

Garden Valley is one of a few school districts in the entire state that already allow concealed weapons on campus.

S.R.O. Josh Ward and I.T. Facilities Director Kevin Hennessey are the only two employees that carry weapons as all other firearms including rifles are locked away in secured gun safes.



It’s been almost ten years since the Garden Valley School District implemented their guns in school policy. But, let’s be clear first. It’s personal for the school’s I.T. facilities Director Kevin Hennessy. Hennessy feels the policy works the way it’s meant to. “No firearms on campus for students period. I have four students in this school in various grades and I feel we have one of the safest schools in the State of Idaho.”

School Resource Officer Josh Ward says like a few other rural districts in the state, Garden Valley’s K-12 school is in a unique situation. “They started so many years ago because they didn’t have a full time S.R.O. and law enforcement is a ways a way in the morning the closest back up around here I.S.P. in Meridian this early in the morning.” S.R.O. Josh Ward and Kevin Hennessey are the only two employees that carry weapons. All other firearms including rifles are locked away in secured gun safes.

“The policy they have now is a select few on the team go through pyscho evaluation, after that we train four to five times a year, fire many rounds down range, we do a lot of room cleaning, searches how to move with firearms through schools," explained Ward.

A neighbor told me he moved to Garden Valley from the Treasure Valley because he thought it was safer place to raise his kids. I asked him if he thought the guns in school policy acts as deterrent. “Absolutely. Like I said, if someone was to go down this street over here to the school and see that sign and if they were going to harm somebody student or staff they might think different about it, it’s not going to be an easy way.”

Remember there are opponents to guns in schools, particularly HB 415. Democratic State Representative Ned Burns and other Democrats don't think it’s a good idea. And, even Hennessey himself says he's not a fan of 415 because of it's training requirements.

When HB 415 gets it’s final reading in the Senate, we’ll be there and have the very latest for you.