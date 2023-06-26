Growth in the Treasure Valley is leading to changes in how residents vote for city council members

NAMPA, Idaho — Growth in the Treasure Valley is leading to changes within local cities across the region, including how residents vote for city council members.

This fall, for the first time, Nampa residents will only be eligible to vote for council members who live in their district.

The change comes as part of a new Idaho legislature statute requiring cities that surpassed 100,000 residents to develop council districts.

"Previously, residents were able to vote for any of the six seats, and now they are only able to vote for the council [person] that works in that one district," said Amy M. Bowman, Director of Communications, City of Nampa.

The City of Nampa is made up of six districts, where the population was required to be as equal as possible based on the 2020 Federal Decennial Census.

During the 2020 Census, Nampa's population increased to 100,200. Making it, at the time, Idaho's third-largest city.

Nampa isn't alone in this change; the city of Meridian and Boise have surpassed the 100,000 population as well and will be using the city council district maps in the November election.

"No matter what district you are in, they are still going to be the City of Nampa District Council Members. I think we should be able to vote for all of them," said Robert Wede, a Nampa resident.

For those living in the City of Nampa who are unaware of which district they belong to, you can visit the City of Nampa website or click here.