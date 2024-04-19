Group hopes to restore abortion access in Idaho through 2026 ballot initiative

BOISE, Idaho — A group of Idahoans hopes to restore and protect access to reproductive health care in Idaho, including abortion, through a 2026 ballot initiative.

The group called Idahoans United for Women and Families held a press call Friday morning where spokesperson Melanie Falwell shared polling data that the group feels shows a majority of Idahoans think abortion should be legal in some or all cases.

This comes after Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador turned to the Supreme Court to stand by Idaho's strict abortion laws and prevent challenges from the Biden Administration. The case argues that there is no conflict between EMTALA and Idaho's existing laws and that the saving of lives does not require abortion.

The ballot initiative process in Idaho would not amend the state’s constitution. Instead, it would allow voters to weigh in on proposed legislation.

As for the exact wording on the ballot initiative, Falwell says they’re still figuring that out.

Idaho’s process for ballot initiatives would involve the Secretary of State’s office and the Attorney General. If the petition is approved, the group must gather signatures from at least 6% of registered voters in at least 18 legislative districts by April 30, 2026, if they want the initiative on the ballot that fall.

The group hopes by sharing their efforts now, they can organize and fundraise to support their efforts.

The press call comes days before a planned rally and exhibit at the Idaho State Capitol on April 21, where advocates will demand protections for abortive procedures ahead of the Supreme Court hearing for Moyle v. United States on April 24.