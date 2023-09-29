Federal Court ruling limits access to abortion in Idaho

There is a new development in the fight over abortion access in Idaho.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed an injunction by a federal judge in Idaho that previously protected Emergency Room doctors from facing charges for performing abortions under a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA).

The federal act impacts healthcare facilities that receive Medicare funding, guaranteeing stabilizing health care to all patients seeking emergency treatment, including pregnant women.

The Department of Justice had previously argued that Idaho's state abortion law violated EMTALA, saying the state's ban on abortion put healthcare workers in the impossible situation of facing criminal charges for treating their patients.

The ruling means Emergency Room physicians can now be prosecuted if they perform an abortion to stabilize a patient unless they explicitly qualify for the law's written exception acting to "prevent the death of a pregnant woman".

Planned Parenthood reacted in a statement saying in part: