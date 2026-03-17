Greyhound announces new route connecting Denver and Seattle; includes stop in Boise

Greyhound announced on Monday, March 16, that it is launching a new bus route that will connect Seattle and Denver, with Boise added as one of the stops.

In a press release from Greyhound, the company says it will include many states, such as Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and Colorado.

Greyhound says this route is "offering travelers an affordable and scenic way to reach iconic destinations in the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountains."

The new service will run daily, with it operating at one trip per day in each direction. Service for this new route begins March 18.

Find a full list of the stops below:



Seattle, WA: 503 S Royal Brougham Way, Seattle, WA 98134

Ellensburg, WA: 503 S Water St, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Yakima, WA: 202 S 5Th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902

Pasco, WA: 535 N 1st Ave, Pasco, WA 99301

La Grande, OR: 2204 E Penn Ave, La Grande, OR 97850

Boise, ID: 123 N Orchard St, Boise, ID 83706

Salt Lake City, UT: 300 S 600 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Provo, UT: 50 E 750 S, Provo, UT 84601

Price, UT: 121 N Carbonville Rd, Price, UT 84501

Green River, UT: 1085 East Main St, Green River, UT 84525

Glenwood Springs, CO: 51027 Hwy 6 & 24, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Vail, CO: 241 S Frontage Rd E, Vail, CO 81657

Denver, CO: 1700 Wewatta St, Denver, CO 80202

Tickets can be found on the Greyhound website.