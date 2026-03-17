Greyhound announces new route connecting Denver and Seattle; includes stop in Boise

Greyhound announced on Monday, March 16, that it is launching a new bus route that will connect Seattle and Denver, with Boise added as one of the stops.
In a press release from Greyhound, the company says it will include many states, such as Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and Colorado.
Greyhound says this route is "offering travelers an affordable and scenic way to reach iconic destinations in the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountains."
The new service will run daily, with it operating at one trip per day in each direction. Service for this new route begins March 18.
Find a full list of the stops below:
- Seattle, WA: 503 S Royal Brougham Way, Seattle, WA 98134
- Ellensburg, WA: 503 S Water St, Ellensburg, WA 98926
- Yakima, WA: 202 S 5Th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902
- Pasco, WA: 535 N 1st Ave, Pasco, WA 99301
- La Grande, OR: 2204 E Penn Ave, La Grande, OR 97850
- Boise, ID: 123 N Orchard St, Boise, ID 83706
- Salt Lake City, UT: 300 S 600 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
- Provo, UT: 50 E 750 S, Provo, UT 84601
- Price, UT: 121 N Carbonville Rd, Price, UT 84501
- Green River, UT: 1085 East Main St, Green River, UT 84525
- Glenwood Springs, CO: 51027 Hwy 6 & 24, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
- Vail, CO: 241 S Frontage Rd E, Vail, CO 81657
- Denver, CO: 1700 Wewatta St, Denver, CO 80202
Tickets can be found on the Greyhound website.