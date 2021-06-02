Greenbelt users asked to stay out of construction areas

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Parks and Recreation Department is asking Greenbelt users to stay out of construction areas. The department is working to replace and improve damaged sections of asphalt.

Right now, two scheduled replacement projects are happening. American Boulevard to 9th Street on the north side of the river and Leadville Avenue to the Baybrook Court Bridge on the south side. Both construction locations are closed to the public and detours are in place.

More chain-link fences have been put up at construction sites along the river to keep people out. The Department says contractors have found barricades, signs and orange fencing repeatedly ripped down and sometimes removed from the path. These areas are closed for safety reasons, as heavy equipment is being used and sections of the path are in various stages of construction.

The sections being improved this summer are high on the priority list because of root damage and outdated asphalt. The existing asphalt is being removed and replaced with concrete to create a smooth, lasting surface that is less likely to be damaged by roots.

“We understand these closures are an inconvenience during a busy season on the Boise River Greenbelt, but this is the best time of year for concrete pouring along the pathway,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation so contractors can complete these projects as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The Boise Police Department bike patrol is monitoring construction sites. The Department says using closed areas is a violation of the city code and could result in a misdemeanor.