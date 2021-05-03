2 Boise Greenbelt projects underway

Several projects on the Boise Greenbelt will begin May 3.

Replacement work will begin on two sections of the Greenbelt — Americana Blvd. to 9th Street and Leadville Avenue to the orange Baybrook Court Bridge. Barricades, fencing and signage has gone up around the areas to alert users, according to the the Boise Parks and Recreation Department.

Detours are in place for both areas and city officials ask people to stay out of closed areas for safety reasons.

The updates will include replacing aging and damaged sections of the Greenbelt to improve user experiences. The projects will go throughout the summer and are expected to wrap up in the fall.

