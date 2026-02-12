Greek Row fight at University of Idaho closes with no charges, police say

MOSCOW, Idaho — No criminal charges will be filed after a fight on the University of Idaho campus in September left a DoorDash driver seriously injured, according to a joint statement from the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor's Office.

The incident involved 26-year-old DoorDash driver Austen Dawson and a 21-year-old University of Idaho student. Witnesses say the confrontation began after a basketball from a fraternity game hit Dawson’s car, which belonged to his girlfriend.

Dawson exited the vehicle and spoke with the student, who told him there was no damage. Video and witness accounts show the situation escalated, and the two men agreed to fight in the street.

READ MORE | Family of DoorDash driver injured in Greek Row fight says they’re still waiting for accountability

Authorities reviewed witness statements, video and audio recordings, and medical records. They concluded Dawson’s major injuries were caused by hitting the pavement, not by punches from the student. Under Idaho law, aggravated battery charges require “great bodily injury” from unlawful force. Investigators determined that the standard was not met.

Witnesses reported that both men exchanged blows during the brief fight, with Dawson hitting his head on the ground during the struggle, according to officials. Bystanders intervened, giving first aid and calling 911. Dawson later suffered a traumatic brain injury and received medical attention at a hospital.

Authorities say they have met with both men and officially closed the case.

PAST COVERAGE: A fight on Greek Row at the University of Idaho left a 26-year-old DoorDash driver with a traumatic brain injury