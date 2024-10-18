Great deals on cuisine as the Taste of Downtown brings attention to talented local chefs and mixologists

BOISE, Idaho — Taste of Downtown is underway in Boise. The event in its second year gives people the chance to try different restaurants with specially priced dishes. The event runs ten straight days ending on the 28th of October.



40 plus restaurants and bars taking part

Single dishes are 14 dollars or less

Fix price meals are also special

The intent is to give people a chance to try restaurants they never thought of trying before.

(Below is the transcript of the broadcast story)

Friday begins a 10-day window to dive headlong into the growing food scene in downtown Boise.

The Taste of Downtown gets underway today with 40+ restaurants and bars taking part, with special deals on food items.

I went to the Trillium at the Grove Hotel to find out more.

Dozens of chefs like Journee Burkett are on a mission to feed your appetite, and just watching her cook is enough to make anyone hungry.

The Taste of Downtown is underway and for some restaurants, it’s a chance to present a different face to a ravenous public.

“Most of our business is from the hotel, but oftentimes the community forgets that we do serve breakfast so the hope is it drives business in the mornings," said Burkett.

“Taste of Downtown is our opportunity to feature all of the places you’ve loved for years in the downtown area but also a lot of the new places you may not have made it to yet or you’re trying to figure out when to get to them. Now is the time,” said Jennifer Hensley, executive director of the Downtown Boise Association.

The 10-day event has dishes for $14 or less. And this is a lot of food with an emphasis on local.

“It’s the perfect time of year, it’s starting to get cooler outside, there’s still a little patio weather but also it's harvest season so a lot of our restaurants are featuring local products,” said Hensley.

And if cocktails are your thing, there are a variety of locations with specials on the menu to wash down all that food — a combination the city and the restaurants hope keep you coming back for more.