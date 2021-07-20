Watch
Grazing fees could rise on state-owned land in Idaho

Jeff Barnard/AP
FILE - In this March 11, 2005, file photo, cattle graze in the lower Imnaha Canyon in northeastern Oregon, several miles from the Idaho border. Western Watersheds Project, an environmental group, says the U.S. government is running a secret cattle grazing program in six western states and won't release details, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. in U.S. District Court. The group says the program puts private ranchers in charge of grazing on public lands without regard for wildlife such as sage grouse and endangered salmon. (AP Photo/Jeff Barnard, File)
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jul 20, 2021
Grazing fees for cattle and sheep on state-owned land in Idaho could rise about 50%.

The Idaho Department of Lands on Tuesday presented a draft proposal to Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board that would be the first change in the grazing rate calculation since 1993.

Land Board members are required by the Idaho Constitution to maximize profit from state lands over the long term, mainly to benefit public schools. But the state currently only charges about a third of what private landowners charge. State officials are taking public comments through Sept. 3. The board could vote on the proposal later this year.

