Grass fire by Lake Lowell believed to be related to firework use

As the Fourth of July weekend kicks off, the dry weather and fireworks are keeping firefighters busy in the Treasure Valley.

On June 30, Caldwell Fire responded to calls about a fire near Lake Lowell. According to reports, the fire was caused by a carelessly thrown firework.

In a Facebook post about the fire, the Caldwell Fire Department added a reminder that aerials fireworks are illegal and that all other fireworks need to be used with caution.

With the Fourth of July on the horizon, some areas in the valley are banning fireworks outright to prevent fires.

The fire by Lake Lowell serves as a reminder that festivities can quickly turn into a hazard when safety is not prioritized, thankfully the CFD was able to take care of the situation with no major issues.