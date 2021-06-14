Governor Little's rich history in ranching

Brad Little has a lot invested in the Gem State. Little's family tree goes back to the late 1800s. As a matter of fact, his grandfather was once known as the Idaho sheep king. "He had a lot of sheep, a lot of sheep."

In the early 1960s, the family started to transition from sheep to cattle. "So, I was raised a cowboy, basically." And that's probably a good thing for the sheep that had to be sheared. "I was pretty slow, in fact, I was bad enough what they preferred I sheared the dead sheep because I didn't hurt them very badly."

You get the impression Brad Little feels comfortable walking around his working ranch in the foothills between Star and Emmett. And a lot has changed in the cattle industry. "When I was first in the business in the winter, I'd drive up this road every day with a pickup with hay on it and went out and fed the cows every day, now we have an automated hay feeder sitting right over there so there's a lot more equipment sophistication a lot better genetics a lot better science."

As far as whether he'll be spending more time on the ranch after his first term as Governor, we'll have to wait and see.

