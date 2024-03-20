Governor Little signs IDAHO WORKS bill to support fight against invasive quagga mussels

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Governor Brad Little signed into law a key funding bill from his IDAHO WORKS plan to support the State of Idaho’s fight against invasive quagga mussels in Idaho waterways. Senate Bill 1372 adds $6.6 million to increase the Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s (ISDA) ongoing prevention and monitoring of invasive species and future preparedness for rapid response.

“An unchecked spread of quagga mussels has the potential to cost Idaho hundreds of millions of dollars in direct and indirect costs," Governor Little said. "The IDAHO WORKS bill I signed today increases our manpower and resources to keep invasive species OUT of our precious water”

The mussels were found last year and led to a shutdown of a portion of the river in Twin Falls for cleanup and eradication. Late last September, officials had to close Shoshone Falls Park in an effort to contain and treat the infestation of quagga mussel larvae found in the Snake River.

The money allocated in Bill S1372 would support the Idaho State Department of Agriculture as it works to keep the invasive species out of the water supply before it can clog pipes critical for agriculture, energy, and drinking water.

“Quagga mussels pose a potential threat of widespread and severe damage to Idaho’s economy, property, and way of life. This highly destructive invasive species can clog pipes critical for agriculture, energy, drinking water and more,” Governor Little said.

