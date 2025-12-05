Governor Little signs historic agreement to increase management of Idaho forests

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little joined U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz and Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller on Friday to renew and expand Idaho’s Shared Stewardship agreement with the federal government — a move aimed at increasing the pace and scale of forest management across the state.

The updated agreement establishes a collaborative framework between the U.S. Forest Service and the State of Idaho to strengthen policies related to forest restoration, land management, and wildfire mitigation "across Idaho’s forests and nearby communities."

Building on the landmark 2018 Shared Stewardship agreement, the new plan deepens joint efforts to boost timber production, accelerate wildland restoration, and expand forest health projects on national forests and adjacent state and private lands. The partnership reaffirms each side’s commitment to proactive landscape management as fire seasons grow increasingly longer and more intense.

The new terms dictate that annual sustainable timber sales are expected to reach up to 100 million board feet within five years — doubling current output. That increase will be achieved through the use of the Good Neighbor Authority, a program allowing state agencies to carry out forest management work on federal lands.

The expanded production supports President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14225, which calls for an immediate increase in timber harvests, and contributes to the Forest Service’s national goal of boosting timber output on national forests by 25% by fiscal year 2028.

The agreement also calls for a statewide Good Neighbor Authority framework to better coordinate planning, identify funding opportunities, and set clear performance targets for projects across Idaho’s seven national forests. Officials say the improved structure will streamline processes, strengthen accountability, and ensure that stewardship investments deliver measurable results.

"This agreement will help us double the timber volume on National Forest System lands that is offered by the state through the Good Neighbor Authority, all while reducing wildfire risk across the state." - Tom Schultz, U.S. Forest Service Chief

The Shared Stewardship model emphasizes cross-boundary cooperation to tackle issues such as wildfire risk, insect and disease outbreaks, and degraded forest conditions. By sharing planning, design, and implementation responsibilities, Idaho and federal officials hope to create more resilient landscapes while protecting natural resources.

"We are building on a foundation of cooperation and resource-sharing and expanding that work across entire landscapes and ownership boundaries," said Governor Little of the agreement.

See the full agreement: Agreement for Shared Stewardship Between The State of Idaho and the United States Department of Agriculture