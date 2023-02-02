BOISE, Idaho- — February is STEM Matters Month in Idaho. Governor Little signed a proclamation at the STEM Action Center’s kick-off event at trailhead Boise.

Idaho officials are encouraging people of all ages to learn more about the opportunities available through science, technology, engineering, and math.

The event is meant to showcase all the industries in STEM as well as trying to get kids interested in the industry.

The Idaho STEM Action Center says STEM provides durable skills needed by Idaho employees.

STEM jobs in Idaho are projected to grow 15.4% by 2030, outpacing the national average, and the center projects 90% of jobs will require digital literacy within a decade.

"STEM really does matter in Idaho, it's important for our economical development and it's also important for our education,” said Laurie Anderson, Board Chair for STEM Action Center Foundation.

The STEM Action Center will be hosting events in honor of STEM Matters Month.