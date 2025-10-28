Governor Little advocates for state priorities in meeting with Trump

Idaho Governor Brad Little traveled to Washington, D.C., last week for discussions with President Donald Trump and key administration officials, focusing on state priorities and providing support to the administration.

According to the press release from the governor's office, Little said, “I am so pleased I was able to meet with President Trump and his team during a productive and patriotic visit to Capitol Hill. We covered a lot of ground in our discussions, and I renewed an invitation to the president to visit Idaho."

During his meeting with Trump, Little discussed how the Idaho LAUNCH program aligns with the president's vision for American workers.

Idaho LAUNCH is designed to help recent high school graduates cover college tuition costs.

They also talked about how the ongoing government shutdown is negatively affecting Idahoans.

In relation to his meeting with Trump, the press release adds that, "Every day the Democrats fail to end the shutdown results in more suffering for the American people."

Little also met with House Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss the impacts of the government shutdown, including the potential pause on SNAP benefits for millions of Americans.

The governor also met with Attorney General Pam Bondi to discuss ways Idaho can support the administration's efforts to promote law and order.

