Governor Hobbs seeks extradition of Lori Vallow Daybell

Governor Katie Hobbs has sent a request for the extradition of Lori Vallow Daybell after her trial in Idaho.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband's previous wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences.

After she was found guilty, she was indicted in Arizona for a second time, alleging she conspired to kill her niece's ex-husband. She was previously indicted in Arizona in a separate felony case after a grand jury indicted her in 2021 on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Katie Hobbs' communications director, Christian Slater, confirmed that the extradition request has been signed by the governor and sent.

ABC15 is working to get a copy of the request.