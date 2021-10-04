Gov. Little visiting the U.S.-Mexico border this week

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little and nine other governors are headed south to the border. The group of state leaders will witness first-hand the crisis playing out on Wednesday.

They will share their own proposed solutions and once again call on the Biden Administration to secure the border immediately. Little plans to take a boat tour of the Rio Grande River with Texas Department of Public Safety agents, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The following are the governors that will be in attendance:



Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Idaho Governor Brad Little

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

Earlier this year, Little sent a specialized team of Idaho State Police troopers to the border to help with intelligence gathering and investigative work related to drug interdiction at the border.

The governor's office says more information about the border trip and solutions proposed to address the crisis will be sent out on Thursday.