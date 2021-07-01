Gov. Brad Little to send 5 ISP troopers to aid in border security efforts

Five Idaho State Police troopers will go to Arizona to aid in securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday the state will send five troopers to the border to help "urb the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho due to failed Biden-Harris immigration policies."

“The crisis at the Unites States-Mexico border and the alarming bump in illegal drug activity are direct results of failed polices of the Biden-Harris administration that harm the people of Idaho,” Little said in a statement. “Drug seizures for meth, fentanyl, and heroin have doubled since Biden took office and we’ve seen the highest number of illegal crossings this year in 21 years. Biden reversed numerous Trump policies that kept the American people safer, and now our nation’s governors must step up to protect Americans because the Biden-Harris administration won’t. The State of Idaho proudly stands with our fellow Americans along the United States-Mexico border.”

The state will send five ISP troopers for a 21-day mission beginning July 6. The troopers will work with Arizona State Police on drug interdiction at the border. The support will cost Idaho $53,391, according to the Governor's Office.

“Idaho will continue to evaluate our resources and the border states’ needs to determine if we can do even more to help in the fight to protect Americans against the Biden-Harris inaction,” Little said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts have also lent support, according to the Governor's Office.