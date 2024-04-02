Gov. Little and others declare sexual assault awareness month

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Governor Brad Little along with other state entities declared April 2024 sexual assault awareness month. Idaho state police, local police, and non-governmental agencies met highlighting the need for awareness in Idaho. Idaho is one of four states that recently received The Enhanced Collaborative Modelwhich is a federal grant that develops, expands, or strengthens a multidisciplinary approach to better respond to human trafficking which is strongly linked to sexual assault.



Every 68 seconds, someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted.

Every 9 minutes, a victim is a child with most being between 12 and 17 years old.

1 in 4 women, and 1 in 26 men, has been the victim of an attempted or perpetrated rape

Here is a list of local resources available for Idahoans: