Gov. Little and others declare sexual assault awareness month

ISAIAH SHARP
Posted at 5:27 PM, Apr 02, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Governor Brad Little along with other state entities declared April 2024 sexual assault awareness month. Idaho state police, local police, and non-governmental agencies met highlighting the need for awareness in Idaho. Idaho is one of four states that recently received The Enhanced Collaborative Modelwhich is a federal grant that develops, expands, or strengthens a multidisciplinary approach to better respond to human trafficking which is strongly linked to sexual assault.

  • Every 68 seconds, someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted.
  • Every 9 minutes, a victim is a child with most being between 12 and 17 years old.
  • 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 26 men, has been the victim of an attempted or perpetrated rape

Here is a list of local resources available for Idahoans:

  • Ada County Victim Services Center: 208-577-4400
  • WCA 24 Hours Sexual Assault Hotline: 208-345-7273
  • Nampa Family Justice Center: 208-475-5700
  • Advocates Against Family Violence 24-Hour Hotline: 208-459-5779
  • Rose Advocates 24-Hour Hotline: 208-414-0740
