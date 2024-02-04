Gov. Brad Little joins border security press conference with Texas Gov. Abbott

EAGLE PASS, Texas — On Feb. 4 Idaho Governor Brad Little was at the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas to show support for Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Gov. Abbott hosted the Fellow Governor's for Border Security Press Conference to stand in opposition to President Biden's border policies.

Gov. Little was joined by 13 other state governors who came from across the US to stand with Gov. Abbott and call for more strict enforcement of the southern border.

The other State Governors in attendance were:



Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves

Missouri Governor Mike Parson

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Before the conference, the state governors were briefed on the Operation Lone Star mission which Gov. Abbott says aims to counter a rise in drug trade, illegal immigration, and human trafficking in the US.

Gov. Little's visit follows an announcement from Friday, Jan. 26 when he announced that he would be sending more Idaho State Police troopers to the southern border to assist with security.

