On the governor's orders, Idaho is sending troopers to the Texas border

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little announced Friday that he is following up on a promise he made during his State of the State and Budget Address, to send two more teams of Idaho State Police troopers to the Texas-Mexico border to assist with border security.

“To help curb human trafficking, my IDAHO WORKS plan calls for sending two more teams of Idaho State Police troopers to train and act as a force multiplier at our lawless southern border, as we did with fentanyl twice before," said Governor Little.

The troopers will be deployed in their new mission in the coming weeks and will learn the best tactics to respond to those who smuggle and abuse vulnerable people.

Governor Little also issued a proclamation naming January “Idaho Stands With Texas in Securing the Nation’s Border Month.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott this week declared Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself from what he calls a crisis and invasion at the southern border, and the nation’s Republican governors, including Governor Little, quickly came to his defense.

Abbott had ordered the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety to put up the razor wire near the Eagle Pass section of the border which is a heavy migrant crossing site and a hotspot in the back and forth between the White House and the governor.

The U.S. Supreme Court, by a vote of 5-4 on Monday, cleared the way for federal agents to remove the wire, which administration officials and immigration advocates had called dangerous and inhumane.

