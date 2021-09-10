Gov. Brad Little responds to Biden's COVID-19 plan

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little issued a statement Friday morning about President Joe Biden's six-pronged plan regarding COVID-19. In a speech Thursday, Biden zeroed in on the unvaccinated, saying COVID-19 is currently responsible for a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

In a tweet, Little said he is working closely with his legal counsel and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on options to "protect the rights of business owners and their employees."

The State of Idaho is exploring legal action to stop President Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector with his new COVID-19 plan. I am working closely with my legal counsel and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on legal options to protect the rights of business owners and their employees.



I have been consistent that government should stay out of decisions involving employers and their employees as much as possible. I’ve advocated for and championed fewer government regulations and mandates on business.



I am also deeply concerned with the president’s tone in his message to the American people with his new plan. It is wrong for President Biden to dismiss the concerns of millions of Americans and tell governors who represent Americans that he will use his powers as president to get them out of the way. This is not leadership. When President Biden took office, he promised to do his best to unify our country, and he has only driven us further apart. President Biden is out of touch, and his mandates only add to the divisiveness within our country.



I still urge Idahoans to choose to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and other ways to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 so our kids can stay in school and for the continued health and prosperity of the people of Idaho. Gov. Brad Little

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin also posted on Twitter after Biden's announcement. She said she is calling on Little to "un-invite President Biden from coming to Idaho next week." Biden will be in Boise on Monday to visit the National Interagency Fire Center.

President Biden and his unconstitutional federal assault on individual rights are not welcome in Idaho. I'm formally calling on @GovernorLittle to un-invite President Biden from coming to Idaho next week. Does Brad have the courage to stand up for the rights of Idahoans? #idpol — Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) September 9, 2021

You can read more about Biden's plan by clicking here. You can watch Biden's announcement below: