President Biden to be in Boise on Monday

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Posted at 12:01 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 14:01:13-04

BOISE, Idaho — President Joe Biden will be in Boise on September 13 to visit the National Interagency Fire Center. Biden will also make stops in California and Colorado following his stop in Idaho.

In Sacramento, Biden is scheduled to survey wildfire damage and in Long Beach, he will participate in an event with Gov. Gavin Newsom. Biden will end his trip to Denver, where he will participate in a Build Back Better event.

Thursday marks the 57th day at National Preparedness Level 5 and wildfires in several states continue to burn with evacuation orders in place in California, Minnesota, Montana and Washington. NIFC says more than 23,000 wildland fire personnel are working toward containment goals on incidents across the country.

Fire managers are preparing for expected thunderstorms in northern California, Oregon and Nevada. NIFC reports critical weather conditions across parts of California, Oregon, Idaho and Montana increased fire behavior on several large fires and complexes on Wednesday.

