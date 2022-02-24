Idaho senators, Gov. Brad Little condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Multiple Idaho senators and Gov. Brad Little condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine Thursday.

Senator Jim Risch, who is a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released a statement Thursday calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "madman" and called Putin's actions in Ukraine a "declaration of war."

Risch's full statement reads:

“Anyone who is surprised by Putin’s deadly attack on a sovereign nation has not been paying attention. These are the actions of a madman. My bill, the NYET Act, spells out exactly what should happen today, tomorrow, and what should have happened well before now to stop Putin from doing exactly what he has done. When the Senate reconvenes on Monday, I will do all that I can to see the NYET Act be immediately picked up by the full Senate and passed in short order. Diplomacy has failed. Those of us who called for more definitive action from the Biden Administration and our allies have unfortunately been proven right. We cannot afford to wait any longer, we must take more decisive action.”

Related: Biden announces sanctions in response to Russian invasion

Risch called on President Putin to reverse course and recognize the territorial integrity of Ukraine and promised repercussions of the invasion would be painful and swift.

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo released a statement Thursday, calling for "crushing economic sanctions" in response to the "premeditated attacks."

My statement regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/3PrAF7G8MU — Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) February 24, 2022

Related: Russia-Ukraine crisis in panel hosted by University of Idaho professors tonight

Gov. Brad Little also released a statement, calling the move by President Putin an "assault on democracy."