Gov. Brad Little declares this week National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Here's how to help.

BOISE, Idaho — Inventory is critically low at Idaho Diaper Bank, which assists families in poverty struggling with basic necessities.

Diaper prices have increased as much as 20%, causing issues for many families. Government programs do not provide funding for diapers, and with inflation affecting food, fuel and housing, there are more families in need than ever.

One in three US families struggle to provide enough diapers for their baby and diaper harm is a serious and often hidden consequence of poverty. Diaper need harms the physical, mental and economic well-being of children and families.

There are two upcoming events that aim to raise awareness and increase inventory at the Idaho Diaper Bank.

You can also donate money online by clicking here.