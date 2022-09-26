Watch Now
Gov. Brad Little declares this week National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Here's how to help.

Nicole Camarda
Posted at 5:24 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 19:24:50-04

BOISE, Idaho — Inventory is critically low at Idaho Diaper Bank, which assists families in poverty struggling with basic necessities.

Diaper prices have increased as much as 20%, causing issues for many families. Government programs do not provide funding for diapers, and with inflation affecting food, fuel and housing, there are more families in need than ever.

One in three US families struggle to provide enough diapers for their baby and diaper harm is a serious and often hidden consequence of poverty. Diaper need harms the physical, mental and economic well-being of children and families.

Related: 'We need all of the diapers we can get': Idaho Diaper Bank facing critical need

There are two upcoming events that aim to raise awareness and increase inventory at the Idaho Diaper Bank.

  1. The Proclamation Signing by Governor Little is on Wednesday, September 28, at 2 p.m. in the Ceremonial Room at the Idaho State Capital.
  2. The Drop-off diaper drive started on Saturday, September 24, and will run through Sunday, October 2. Drop-off locations include:
    1. First Christian Church in Nampa
    2. Tree City Church in Boise
    3. Children's Museum of Idaho in meridian
    4. Nampa Train Depot
    5. All Terry Reilly Health Services locations

You can also donate money online by clicking here.

