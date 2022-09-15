'We need all of the diapers we can get': Idaho Diaper Bank facing critical need

IDAHO — The Idaho Diaper Bank is facing a critical shortage of diapers which they provide to different agencies and families across the valley and the state.

Diaper prices increased by as much as 20%, according to the Idaho Diaper Bank, which puts families in a tough spot.

“A typical baby goes through about $100 dollars of diapers about a month,” Executive Director Traci Lofthus said. “If you are a parent weighing whether you want to feed your child or diaper your child, that is not a decision that you want to make.”

The root cause of the issue boils down to inflation alongside high gas prices, forcing those with lower incomes to face the struggle of getting diapers.

One in three U.S. families struggles to get enough diapers for their babies due to low-income levels and high prices. This can lead to further problems, like mental and physical health concerns, according to the Idaho Diaper Bank.

To try and help this problem — Idaho officials, like the Mayors of Caldwell, Boise and Gov. Brad Little are signing proclamations.

“This is to bring awareness to the nation but for Idaho in particular that there is a diaper need,” Lofthus said.

Diapers for all ages especially sizes 3 through 6 are in high demand. National Diaper Awareness week is coming up from September 24 to October 2.

Thursday at 6 p.m., Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner will sign a proclamation at City Hall to bring awareness to the problem.

Next Saturday, the diaper donation drive will start, where people can drop off diapers or donate money to the diaper bank. For more information, click here.